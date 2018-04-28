Streets of Belper will be alive with arts events as festival returns

The sixth Belper Arts Festival opens on May 5 and runs until June 2.

In between the opening concert featuring soprano Margaret Keys (pictured), Fishpond Choir and Bel Canto (May 5) and an evening of new plays and sketches by Marde Hen Productions (May 31 to June 2) is a programme featuring community events organised by and featuring local people.

Traditionally the festival has featured the Arts Trail (May 6-7), Woollen Woods (May 12-20) and Belper Open Houses (May 27-29). These are back, bigger and better. Thousands attend the Arts Trail which will feature the biggest music package ever seen in Belper with multiple stages, busk shelters and indoor performances.

More than 120 artists will feature in more than 50 venues including, for the first time, Strutts Centre on Derby Road.

Knitted and crocheted animals and creatures will appear as if by magic in the Parks Wood off the Coppice car park. Woollen Woods attracts people of all ages to the enchanting setting where bluebells offer the perfect backdrop.

Another outdoor event is Beth’s Poetry Trail Walk taking in the 20 poems around Belper that feature such artists as Spike Milligan, Philip Larkin and Emily Dickinson.

Belper Open Houses is in its seventh year as artists continue to invite visitors to their studios and homes. The art and hospitality is second to none and you may just be offered tea and cake.

The big theatre centrepiece this year is Jessica Swales play Nell Gwynne, which contrasts with director Larry Waller’s last outing, the World War One play Hamp. A big cast is supplemented with a string of musicians and an inventive set.

Nell Gwynne runs from May 17-19 and includes a Saturday matinee.

Fleet Arts and Number 28 (The Market Place) have full programmes ranging through concerts, workshops, comedy and an amazing sound bath. Christ Church hosts Chris Foote Wood who will be performing his one man show, What The Dickens and a talk about his sister, the legendary Victoria Wood. Intimate concerts feature Laurie Illingworth & Friends, storytellers Pete Castle and Nicky Rafferty, classical guitarist James Rippingale and the baroque Duo Piccolo E Grande.

Workshops are being held for recorders by Belper Recorders Group and a classical guitar workshop is hosted by James Rippingale.

Shine! is an eight-hour extravaganza featuring over 100 children in performance on May 20 at the Strutts Centre. Ages range from 6-18 and you will have a lively and surprising visit.

Full details of events can be found on the website belperartsfestival.org

Brochures can be found around Belper in the North Mill, Library, Oxfam Books, Number 28, Strutt Centre, Lion Hotel, Christ Church, Perfect Cuppa, Ritz Cinema, Hall Of Frames, St. Peter’s Church, Fleet Arts and St. John’s Chapel.

Event tickets are available from Oxfam Books and Records, King Street, Belper and online at belperartsfestival.org