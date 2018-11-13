Stars will come out for Derby city centre lights switch-on event

The countdown is on to this year’s Derby 2018 Christmas Lights Switch-On presented by Derby LIVE, Derby City Council’s entertainment arm, and hosted by Smooth, the official radio station for the event.

The traditional Christmas celebration will be held on The Market Place this Saturday, with a stage show from 3.15pm and a festive parade from The Spot to The Market Place at around 4.30pm.

Derby LIVE is delighted to announce that Lawson frontman Andy Brown will be headlining the Switch On. This year’s event will also feature additional performances, with local acts showcasing their talents for an afternoon that will be sure to put everyone in the festive spirit.

Andy will be taking to the stage between 5.30pm and 6pm and will be on stage for the big switch-on at 6pm.

As frontman and chief songwriter with official music chart regulars Lawson, Liverpool born singer-songwriter Andy Brown always had a sharp ear for a great melody. Amongst his many accolades, Andy has achieved seven Top 20 Singles on the Official UK Charts as lead singer of the band Lawson, with his debut album reaching Top 3 in the Official UK Album Charts.

Smooth presenters Gareth Evans and Emma Caldwell will be hosting this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-On event, which will see a number of local community acts on stage. Included in the line-up are Star Generation Choir. Founded in 2013, the choir provides vocal groups for children between the ages of 4-18 who want to improve their vocal ability and stage presence.

Seven months into their gigging career, The Lapels, a young four-piece band from the East Midlands, will be bringing their current take on the mod/indie genre to the Christmas Lights stage. The band’s upcoming debut single, Come And Have A Go, (which is planned to be released in the next few months), is pure energy and power.

Fresh from his performance at The Darley Park Concert this September, local singer Andy Quinn is a firefighter and a part-time professional solo artist. After performing in local venues he was tricked into making his first TV appearance in the BBC 1 show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show in 2016 which was viewed worldwide. For the Christmas Lights Switch-On he returns to once again delight Derby audiences with some Christmas classics.

Hot House Music provides outstanding musical opportunities for young musicians throughout the Midlands, their group the Saxophonix will lead the parade before performing on stage when the parade arrives at The Market Place at 5pm. For an extra festive treat Derby LIVE’s Jack and the Beanstalk stars Dame Trott and Jill will be performing on stage, played by Derby’s own Morgan Brind and Beth Nash.

Also singing on stage will be the Darley Abbey Choir, made up of 45 primary school children aged six to 12 from two neighbouring schools - the Old Vicarage School and Walter Evans Church of England Aided Primary School. Their performance is sure to give everyone some Christmas glow.

The event will be British Sign Language Interpreted by Sarah Gatford.

This year’s event will include additional musical performances from St Benedict’s School choir at St Peter’s Cross from 4.25pm.

The parade will depart from The Spot at 4.30pm to join the singing acts at St Peter’s Cross at 4.40pm; from here the parade will continue on, arriving at The Market Place around 5pm.

For more information and details of the event please visit Derby LIVE website derbylive.co.uk