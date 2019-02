An Evening With Michael Ball is to take place at the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, on April 20.

The multi-platinum recording artist and national treasure is to embark on a 21-date UK tour, supporting his new studio album Coming Home To You.

Having received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway, he has has since sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk