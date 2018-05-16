Star soloist to appear at Big Sing concert on Saturday

Nottingham Trent University joins forces with an acclaimed pianist for anunmissable concert this weekend.

The NTU Big Sing at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Saturday, May 19, features Isata Kanneh-Mason, who will perform the renowned Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No.2.

The highly acclaimed pianist from Nottingham studies at the Royal Academy of Music, having been awarded the Sir Elton John Scholarship. The pair performed together in Los Angeles in 2013.

Before Isata’s performance, the NTU Choir and their professional orchestra in Residence, English Pro Musica ,will perform Karl Jenkins’s magnificent The Armed Man. The programme will also include the stirring coronation march Crown Imperial by William Walton.

Singers from across the city will join the performance after attending a workshop organised by the University to learn the piece.

The NTU Big Sing coincides with the Royal Wedding, where Isata’s brother, Sheku has been chosen to perform. The cellist won the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year award and performed at the University this year.

Matthew Hopkins, director of music at NTU, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for singers of all ability to experience what it is like to perform a truly powerful piece of music alongside a professional orchestra.

“As the university celebrates its 175th anniversary, this is a special concert that brings together voices from across the city and underlines NTU’s longstanding connection to Nottingham and its people.”

Tickets for the concert are available on the door or from the NTU Music Centre, Goldsmith Street, Nottingham.