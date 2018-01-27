Splendour bill topping act to be revealed on Monday morning

Nottingham’s spectacular Splendour Festival is to announce on Monday morning who will be topping the bill at this year’s special ten-year anniversary party.

The eagerly-awaited music bash will be held on Saturday, July 21.

In build up to the big reveal, here are a few clues as to who the big name will be:

1) Many of their albums have gone multi-platinum

2) They’ve reached number one in both the UK single and album charts

3) They have won many awards in their career, including the coveted Brit Award.

4) The headliner has had at least four top ten albums…

Any ideas? All will be revealed on Monday morning so keep your eyes peeled for the big news when it breaks.