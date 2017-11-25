Sparkling singer Caro to return to Royal Concert Hall

Star singer Caro Emerald returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next year and tickets are now on sale to see her.

The Dutch ace’s latest appearance at the city centre venue is on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Following five-star reviews and sold out shows across the board, the stylish Caro Emerald is back with a brand new live UK tour for 2018.

Since the release of the 2010 multi-platinum debut album Deleted Scenes From The Cutting Room Floor, Caro Emerald and producers Grandmono have fashioned their own niche, blending retro jazz with sampling and modern pop, starring Caro’s exceptional vocals. The result is a truly unique signature sound.

Second album The Shocking Miss Emerald entered the Official UK Album Chart at No. 1 in May 2013, remaining in the chart for an entire year. With more than 2.5 million record sales, a host of awards (including an Echo, Goldene Kamera, Edison Award, EBBA & MTV Music Award), and a string of sold out tours and performances at festivals throughout Europe including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight, Caro has made her mark. Caro recently released the official video for ‘The Ghost Of You’ take from the recent Emerald Island EP along with Illusionista remix of The Ghost Of You.

The vocalist is an original pop star with the look of a Hollywood icon of yesteryear and a voice that oozes warmth and vitality. Her live performance is not to be missed.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk