Sibling stars bring UK tour to Nottingam venue

Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms hosts a gig on May 16 by Kitty, Daisy and Lewis.

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis have just announced a tour in the UK, taking them outside and away from their hometown of London.

KDL will headline intimate shows in hand picked cities throughout the UK

“We’re really looking forward to getting back out on the road around the UK. It’s been a while since we toured on our home turf so for us to play new tunes from Superscope in some of our favourite cities is really exciting. Roll on May, we say!”

Described as “a gift to those of us who still believe in magic”, London-based brother and sisters, Kitty, Daisy and Lewis Durham, are an extraordinary trio of songwriters who can play any instrument they lay their hands on.

With sales of over a quarter of a million albums so far, the multi-instrumentalists with be showcasing sounds from their most recent album, Superscope, a sparkling, analogue production, recorded in their vintage studio in Camden Town which offers spellbinding songwriting while touching on their roots in R&B, blues, funk and jazz.

For more, see www.kittydaisyandlewis.com