See tribute to Stones at Derby venue

The Rollin’ Stoned bring their acclaimed Rolling Stones tribute act back to The Flowerpot in Derby on December 27.

With a Rollin’ Stoned show, the costumes are shamelessly camp, gaudy and fab, the instruments genuinely vintage and the wit irreverent. What clearly comes across to audiences seeing the band at work is the passion they all have for the music of what is “the greatest rock’n’roll band” the world has seen.

A typical two-hour show will see all the classic crowd pleasing hits, spiced with enough eclectic selections from the deeper recesses of Stones’ album archives to satisfy even the most demanding of “buffs”. All songs are performed with the same vibrantly authentic attack and raw energy that characterised the original Stones shows in their prime.

This is an awesome representation for those who remember them, and for those who missed the originals, a chance to see what all the fuss was about.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £14.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk