See this celebration of Rory Gallagher at Flowerpot

Gerry McAvoy’s Band of Friends bring their celebration of Rory Gallagher to The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, June 16.

This show remembers one of Ireland’s most famous, popular and most celebrated performers presented by a band of musicians who knew him personally and who played in his band.

The Band Of Friends is not a tribute to Rory Gallagher, more of a celebration of his life and music. Rory’s music reached a massive audience, covering all parts of the globe and producing some of the greatest rock/blues albums of the 60s, 70s and the 80s.

2018 is a busy year for the band with shows booked throughout Europe, and recording is well underway for their second album of original material, which they hope to release in the summer.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £15. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo by Claire Taylor