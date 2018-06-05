See Simply Sinatra at the Royal Concert Hall later this year

Simply Sinatra is a concert of music and songs made famous by arguably the world’s most loved singer.

It can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 9.

Frank Sinatra’s initial breakthrough came via a big-band apprenticeship with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. Allowing him to develop his own inimitable style, he embarked on a solo career becoming the first teen idol of the popular music era.

His phrasing and interpretation were unrivalled, turning lyrics into something personal and meaningful to the listener and influencing a generation of singers.

Over the decades, The Voice, as he was affectionately known, established a huge fanbase through sold out shows and sales of more than 150 million records worldwide. The first recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award, he stands out front as the greatest song stylist of the 20th century. Alongside his music success, Sinatra had a prolific acting career of over 50 movies which included his Oscar-winning role in From Here to Eternity.

In Simply Sinatra, Matt Ford, widely regarded as the finest big band singer in the UK and West End star, and actress Victoria Hamilton-Barritt are joined by a fabulous 27-piece show band and ballroom champions Chris and Emma Burrell for a performance of music, song and dance celebrating Ol’ Blue Eyes himself.

In a special tribute to the legendary entertainer, the programme will include signature Sinatra songs such as Come Fly with Me; Somethin’ Stupid, The Lady Is A Tramp; I’ve Got You Under My Skin; Fly Me to The Moon; Luck Be A Lady Tonight; Mack The Knife; Moon River; New York, New York, and My Way.

The Nottingham show starts at 3pm on Sunday, December 9. Call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Frank Sinatra is pictured at a Capitol Records recording session, 1954.

Photo credit: 1978 Sid Avery / mptv.net