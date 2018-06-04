See guitar legend Jeff Beck at the Royal Concert Hall soon

Guitar great Jeff Beck is to perform at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Tuesday, June 12.

The iconic performer Jeff Beck is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, meriting an inclusion in Rolling Stone’s list of the all-time top 100,

Jeff Beck’s distinguished 50-plus year career in music has seen him twice be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame – once as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992, and again in 2009 as a solo artist.

Beck has also won an incredible eight Grammy Awards, and has recorded with everyone from Stevie Wonder and Buddy Guy to Tina Turner and Mick Jagger. He released his most recent studio album, Loud Hailer, in 2016 to critical acclaim, and that year he also performed a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl marking 50 years in music.

This show was released in 2017 as the live album Live at the Hollywood Bowl, and features Beck performing tracks such as For Your Love, Beck’s Bolero, and Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Gene Kirkland