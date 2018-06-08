See Gibb at Furthest From The Sea Festival

David Gibb, award winning song-writer, story-teller and self-confessed tallest man in Derbyshire returns to Derby on Saturday, June 16, to perform at this year’s Furthest from the Sea Festival.

The festival, organised by Furthest from the Sea Music, Comedy & Arts CIC with support from Arts Council England, the University of Derby, the Cathedral Quarter Derby, FFTS Events Ltd and Derby City Council, is described by creative director Matt McGuinness as the organisation’s “end of term party”, featuring music, dance and variety performances and workshops from local artists and organisations.

Matt explained: “Furthest from the Sea has always strived to showcase the best homegrown talent and provide opportunities to nurture grassroot artists from Derby and Derbyshire. David is a great example of a local boy done good and we cannot wait to welcome him, and everyone else, to this year’s Festival”

The Furthest from the Sea Festival takes place from 11am to 4pm in Derby Market Place in the Cathedral Quarter. Entry is free, with donations welcome.

See the full festival line-up at www.furthestfromthesea.co.uk

Read more about David Gibb and his show Climb That Tree! at www.davidgibb.com

Photos by Andrew Walmsley Photography