The FB Pocket Orchestra will be playing a Live And Local gig at Holloway’s Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall on Thursday, February 8, starting at 7.30pm.

The three-piece FB Pocket Orchestra takes its audience back to the hot jazz, blues, ragtime, and popular dances of the 1920/30s and earlier. Their confident and vibrant music perfectly captures the era.

The show is suitable for those aged ten and over.

Call the box office on 01773 856 545.