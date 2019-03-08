See Derby Concert Orchestra’s latest performance at Derby Cathedral this weekend

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets to see Derby Concert Orchestra perform an attractive all-Russian selection of pieces at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 9.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple, the concert will feature Liadov’s highly atmospheric short tone poem The Enchanted Lake, plus Divertimento, Stravinsky’s suite from his ballet score to The Fairy’s Kiss, based on early, unpublished works by Tchaikovsky.

The second half is given over to Rachmaninov’s epic Second Symphony, a tuneful and much-loved work of many moods.

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are £14 or students and concessions £12. Under 18s get in free with an adult.

Click here for more on tickets and concert details.