See Amy Winehouse tribute gig at The Flowerpot in Derby

Amy: A Tribute will be performing at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, April 13.

In this performance at the King Street venue, you can enjoy a new eight-piece tribute band to the late great singer/songwriter, Amy Winehouse.

Based on the BBC sessions, the band has a full horn section, a lead vocalist with a beautiful voice that captures Amy’s presence, along with a band of top musicians from all over the Midlands, who replicate the excellent Mark Ronson sound.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12. Click here for more.

