Santa Walk will raise funds for Ripley Music Festival

Ripley Music Festival (RMF) is to hold its first ever Santa Walk later this month.

This community event will take place on Sunday, December 23 and aims to help get everyone into the festive spirit while raising vital funds for next year’s festival.

RMF is a not-for-profit community event which brings local talent to the forefront every year during the second week of July.

The popular festival brings music to thousands of local people during its course. The Santa walk will help raise vital funds for next year’s festival while supporting the local pubs of Ripley and helping all who attend get into the Christmas spirit.

The Santa Walk will start at 1pm at the George Inn, Lowes Hill, Ripley and will begin to make its way through town at 2pm, ending at the Holly Bush, Marehay for the legendary RMF jam night, where if they wish participants can show off their musical talents or just enjoy the music. All are welcome, including dogs. Festive dress is encouraged.

RMF would like to thank all the local people and businesses who continue to make the festival happen and wish them all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Ripley Music Festival 2019 will be held from July 6-14. To find out more information or for a chance to perform at next year’s festival, follow RMF on Facebook or visit their website at http://www.ripleymusicfestival.co.uk/