Sack Sabbath will be paying homage to the masters of metal, Black Sabbath, at a gig in Chesterfield.

They play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on Friday, December 8.

The Nottinghamshire based band deliver a powerhouse set of all Sabbath's greatest doom laden anthems from the Ozzy era, 1970-1978.

For tickets, visit www.ents24.com/chesterfield-events/real-time-live/sack-sabbath/5105573