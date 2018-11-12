Russian favourites in next concert from Nottingham Symphony Orchestra

Make sure you don’t leave it too late to get your tickets for the first concert of Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s 2018-2019 season.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the concert takes place on Saturday, November 17 (7.30pm start) at Nottingham’s Albert Hall and will feature the highly talented teenage pianist Julian Trevelyan as the guest soloist in Tchaikovsky’s hugely popular Piano Concerto No 1.

The concert will also feature Shostakovich’s epic and powerful Fifth Symphony - one of the 20th century’s best and most performed symphonies - and gets under way with Khachaturian’s charming Masquerade Suite.

Tickets for the concert are £16, £14 concessions and £5 for 18 and under. For more, see http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/