Rush tribute aces return to city venue

La Villa Strangiato make their latest appearance at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, September 14, playing the very best of Rush.

Come and see a band on tour from Italy who are hailed as one of the best Rush tribute bands in the world.

This is an Italian project by Gabriele Ferrari and Carlo Fattorini, two professional musicians with plenty of international experience.

The original purpose of La Villa Strangiato was to revive Rush’s music of the ’70s and early ’80s, the period of their maximum popularity.

The band formed in 2010 and, thanks to the contribution of several friends and musicians, finally presented their first show (entirely dedicated to the album Exit Stage Left) in Rome in March 2011.

Since then, La Villa Strangiato have gone from strength to strength performing their Rush tribute in top, live music, venues and festivals all over Europe.

For 2018, the band presents the new show Stranger Spheres, an event inspired by the 40th anniversary of the release of the album Hemispheres, which will bring to the audience several surprises, dedicated to all the Rush fans.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk