Rotary Club Ripley is to hold its annual Christmas Carol Concert at The Wood Street Chapel, Ripley, on Saturday, December 15.

The concert starts at 7pm and will feature The Brian Scott Sound, St John’s Primary School Choir, vocalist Just Paul, and organist Tony Wright. There will also be community carol singing.

Refreshments are available, in aid of church funds, and there will be a raffle in aid of local charities.

Entrance is free.