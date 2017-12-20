Rollin’ Stoned return for latest tribute gig at Flowerpot

The Rollin’ Stoned return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, December 28, with their Rolling Stones tribute.

Recently been described as the most authentic sounding Stones tribute band ever, with a Rollin’ Stoned show, the costumes are shamelessly camp, gaudy and fab, the instruments genuinely vintage and the wit irreverent.

What clearly comes across to audiences seeing the band at work is the passion they all have for the music of what is “The Greatest Rock’n’Roll Band” the world has seen.

A typical two hour show will see all the classic crowd pleasing hits, spiced with enough eclectic selections from the deeper recesses of Stones’s album archives to satisfy even the most demanding of “buffs”.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £14.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk