Rockin’ good tribute show is on its way to city venue

AC/DC UK bring their tribute to the music of rock legends AC/DC to The Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on Saturday, May 19.

After five years of extensive touring, AC/DC UK are now widely considered to be Europe’s premier tribute to AC/DC.

Their highly energetic live show covers every era of AC/DC’s lengthy career, from 1976’s High Voltage through to 2008’s Black Ice.

At an AC/DC UK show, you can expect to hear all the classic hits such as Thunderstruck, Back in Black, Highway to Hell, Rock & Roll Damnation but the band also caters for the hardcore AC/DC fans by playing many lesser known numbers too. Each band member’s passion for the sound of AC/DC has brought them together to form the closest show you are ever likely to see in honour of AC/DC.

Doors open at 6.30pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Rescue Rooms on 0844 871 8819 or at www.alt-tickets.co.uk