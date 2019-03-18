Rock aces The Quireboys are heading to Derby for gig at The Flowerpot

The Quireboys will be play a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on March 23 as part of their Unplugged In The UK tour.

One of the UK’s finest rock ‘n’ roll bands, they will be supported on the night by Rebecca Downes.

Playing songs from A Bit Of What You Fancy, Bitter, Sweet & Twisted, This Is Rock N’ Roll and Well Oiled, The Quireboys play with a sound that harks back to the 70s heyday of The Faces, Stones, Slade and Mott The Hoople.

The Quireboys have always remained true to their roots from the start. The boys’ mission is simply to keep the spirit of good time rock ‘n’ roll alive and kicking into the 21st century.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £15. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot or you can click here for more.