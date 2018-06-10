Rising stars Jordan Allen to play Nottingham gig

Jordan Allen will play The Chameleon in Nottingham on June 14.

Already firm favourites in the North West (they even turned on the Christmas lights in Bolton last year), the band have been picking up growing national support with every tour and release - with their brand new track Synchronised having just been playlisted as Track of the Week on Radio X.

Representing the fresh face of rock’n’roll for the 21st century, this Greater Manchester four-piece continue to surprise and captivate with every radio-storming single and riot-inducing gig fixture.

Comprising the formidable talents of Danny Quin (guitar), Kieran Loughran (bass), and Nathan Howard (drums), the band also boast an Ace amongst their hand with charismatic front man, lyricist (and source of band’s namesake): Jordan.

Propagators of intelligent rock’n’roll with true heart, Jordan Allen are a band you can believe in. Don’t miss the band as they line up unmissable performances at this summer.

For more, see www.jordan-allen.com