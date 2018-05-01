Ripley event will look back on Sir Cliff’s visit 60 years ago

A Remembering Sir Cliff Richard 60 Years On event is to be held at the Regal Ballroom in Ripley on Friday, May 4, at 7.30pm.

It will mark six decades since the star played at the Nottingham Road venue in what was his first major show under the name of Cliff Richard.

3rd May, The Regal ripley, unveiling of the Sir Cliff Richard commemorative plaque.

Music entertainment on the night will come from Glenn Darren and The Krew Katz, plus Jimmy Jemain, and Sir Cliff himself will be sending a video message of support, detailing his memories of the occasion when the former Harry Webb first appeared under his new name.

All proceeds will go to Ripley Hospital and tickets (£5) can be purchased there and at the Regal Ballroom, as well as at the Amber Hotel, Oakerthorpe, and also on the night.

The event has been organised by the Regal’s current owner Shaun Fields and Brian Cheetham, a former Regal manager who was working at the venue as a teenager on the night in question.

He explained: ”I was about 15 when he came along that night, working there at the Regal and I later became manager of the Regal in ‘62.

“Harry Greatorex ran the Regal in 1958. He’d seen Cliff and his then backing band The Drifters performing in the 2Is Coffee Bar in London and gave them a gig on the back of that.

“They did a great gig on the night and then slept at the Regal before Harry ran them down to Derby the next day to get the train back down south.

“Harry had a lot of experience in the dancehalls and so he gave Cliff a lot of advice about how to get on. A few months later his debut single Move It came out and the rest is history.”

Brian added: “We hope it’s going to go well on Friday night and raise plenty of money for the hospital. Tickets have been selling well so it should be a great event in the town.”