Rescheduled punk gig is at Rock City this Sunday

After last weekend’s last minute cancellation, local punk rock fans can look forward to a second attempt to stage the New Year’s Revolution 2 show at Nottingham’s Rock City, on Sunday, January 14 (2pm-10pm).

The gig was originally scheduled to go ahead last Sunday at the iconic venue.

But organisers postponed the show when a 31-year old man died on Talbot Street outside the venue after concerns had been raised for his safety.

The incident closed the road from the corner of Goldsmith Street to Clarendon Street until shortly before 7.30pm so the public were unable to reach the venue.

The bash features a value-for-money group of bands and includes Hung Like Hanratty. Resistance 77, Verbal Warning and 3 Stone Monkey.

The only band unable to play the new date - Duncan Reid & the Big Heads – have been replaced by rising Derby punk stars The Reverends.

Headlining are the hilarious Hung Like Hanratty (pictured), whose near-the-knuckle songs are not for the faint-hearted but cover a wide variety of topics.

They were runaway winners of the Introducing Stage at the massive Great British Alternative Festival at Skegness Butlins this year which will see them rub shoulders with the likes of the Boomtown Rats on the main stage next year.

Resistance 77 (pictured), one of the area’s oldest and most loved punk bands are second on the bill.

One of Forest and England legend Stuart Pearce’s favourite bands, Resistance 77’s first gig was in November 1980 at South Normanton

Miners Welfare. Since then they have built up a good following all over Europe and next year are looking forward to playing the world-famous Punk Rock Bowling weekend with some huge names in Las Vegas.

Verbal Warning are another local band who started out in 1980, though had a lengthy hiatus before returning to action in 2005.

Since then they have released three albums, effortlessly mixing politics and comedy and 2017 offering No Half Measures is their best work to date.

Opening the show, Rubber Gun Squad cover older and modern indie, new wave and punk songs and like to turn people on to music they might not have heard before such as The Pixies.

Tickets are available from Foremans Bar in Nottingham priced £12 advance or £14 via PayPal foremans@ntlworld.com.

Admission will be £15 on the door.

For anyone with tickets unable to make the new date, refunds are available at your point of purchase with valid ticket.