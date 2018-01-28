Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan gives her verdict on some of the latest music releases.

Simple Minds - Walk Between Worlds (BMG). Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and company seem to be enjoying something of a creative renaissance at this relatively advanced stage of their careers, and the veteran rockers are in particularly fine fettle here as they unveil a string of archetypal Simple Minds anthems led by Summer, Sense of Discovery and The Signal and the Noise. Another stand-out track, Barrowland Star, finds the band paying homage to the iconic Glasgow venue which has hosted a good many of their shows over the years, complete with an eloquent Burchill guitar solo which Kerr has likened to the late great Mick Ronson’s work with David Bowie.

Field Music - Open Here (Memphis Industries). Peter and David Brewis have built up a highly impressive body of work since the release of their debut set, Field Music, in 2005, and their latest offering finds the inventive duo scaling new heights of artfully constructed indie pop excellence. The eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Commontime serves up a generous helping of the gloriously eclectic sound which has seen the Brewis brothers’ work variously compared to everyone from XTC to Scritti Politti and Todd Rundgren during the past decade, with Time In Joy, Checking On A Message and the expansive closer Find A Way To Keep Me emerging as three of the musical highlights.

The Dead South - Illusion & Doubt (DevilDuck Records). This irrepressible Canadian outfit’s unique fusion of folk, bluegrass, classical and rock influences earned Illusion & Doubt a well deserved placing in the higher reaches of Billboard’s Bluegrass chart when it was released on the other side of the pond a year or so ago and UK record buyers now have an opportunity to sample its compelling acoustic charms too. Mandolin, banjo and cello provide the exhilarating musical backdrop as frontman Nate Hilts and his gifted cohorts serve up their oddly exuberant insights into some of the darker aspects of the human condition.

Camille Thomas - Saint-Saens & Offenbach (Deutsche Grammophon). Camille Thomas is the first cellist to sign to Deutsche Grammophon in more than 40 years, and the young French musician makes her debut on this prestigious classical label with an enthralling recital which also boasts guest appearances from violinist Nemanja Radulovic and famed Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon. Her performances of works by Saint-Saens and Offenbach reflect the close affinity that Thomas feels for the

two composers approach to music-making , and Camille’s deep, beguiling sound is expertly underpinned here by Alexandre Bloch and the Orchestre National de Lille.