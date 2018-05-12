Real treat for blues fans at The Flowerpot

Larry Garner and the Norman Beaker Band will be performing at the Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, May 19.

All the way from Louisiana, come and see a blues legend on a short European tour backed by a renowned band who have played and recorded with the most influential blues men on both sides of the Atlantic.

Born in Louisiana and picking up the area’s distinct Swamp Blues, Larry Garner’s powerful voice and guitar skill has seen him being inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame, while Norman Beaker is recognised as one of the first British bluesmen whose merits as songwriter, guitarist and vocalist have made him only the eighth 21st-century British blues artist to be inducted as Legend in the American Heritage Blues Hall of Fame.

Together, Larry & The Norman Beaker Band will deliver a perfect combination of the best of American/British blues tradition with their own fresh and unique style for an unforgettable performance.

Doors open at the King Street venue at 8pm. Admission is £13 and advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo: Christian Groddeck