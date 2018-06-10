Rainbow tribute band rocks out at city centre venue

Rainbow Rising perform their tribute to the music of Rainbow at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, June 15.

Originally called Perfect Strangers (a Deep Purple Tribute), in 1996 a change of direction was the brainchild of band mates Mark ‘Raggie’ Slack and Mick Rice. After agreement was reached, the band changed the name to Rainbow Rising in 1998.

The aim was to not only recreate the unique Rainbow sound but to also capture the visual spectacle that was Rainbow live on stage.

The band is made-up of a group of musicians who possessed not only immense musical talent, but also an almost fanatical interest in the phenomenon that was Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow.

The band perform live all the classic Rainbow tracks and more besides, drawing from the entire Rainbow back catalogue and featuring the material produced by every legendary line-up of the band.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk