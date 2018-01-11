Pye Hill MVC to give a free concert in Jacksdale

Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir will be giving a free concert at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, on Saturday, January 20, from 8pm.

As a thank you to its hosts, the Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir will be appearing in concert at the Dale Suite. Make a date in your diary, come along with friends and family and enjoy a tonic for the winter blues.

In the last five years the choir has toured Surrey, Norfolk, Durham, Devon and South Wales. This year, the choir will be hosting the Cwmbran Male Voice Choir tour on September 29 and is confident again at having a full, varied and exciting concert programme for 2018 and beyond.

The choir completed 2017 with a very busy December by providing a traditional Christmas concert at Somercotes Salvation Army, singing at The Firs Nursing Home, Codnor; Rowthorne Care Home, Swanwick; and some choir members joined in with many people from the public in singing on the wards at Kings Mill Hospital, Mansfield on Christmas eve. December was rounded off with the choir’s Christmas Party, where many members and friends entertained each other throughout the evening, which is a long -standing tradition and eagerly awaited annual social event.

During 2017 the choir held a series of public concerts in the locality raising money for many charities and good causes and sang with a variety of other choirs. A highlight of the year was taking part in the Association of East Midlands Choirs event at Sutton in Ashfield with four other choirs.

Why not come and join the choir and start a new activity? It could not be easier; it’s fun, inexpensive, you will make new friends and put a smile on your face. Whether you are experienced or a non-experienced singer of any age, you will be made equally welcome and given every help and assistance.

The choir practice is at the Dale Club, Jacksdale every Monday evening at 7.30 p.m, other than bank holiday weeks. Music, practice CDs, musical directors, accompanists and uniform are all provided for a modest price of less than £2 a week. You have nothing to lose, but a great deal to gain by coming along on a Monday evening and giving it a go.

If you require any further information on joining the choir, concert bookings and arrangements, ring Malcolm Hill on 07706036946 or 01773 602743, or visit the choirs website at www.pyehillmvc.co.uk