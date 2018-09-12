Pye Hill choir to welcome illustrious guests for next concert

Cwmbrân Male Choir will be sharing the stage with the Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir and guest tenor, Jason Darnel, in a concert arranged to support the Poppy Appeal.

It takes place on Saturday, September 29, from 7pm, at St. Andrew’s Church, The Green, Swanwick.

Cwmbrân Male Choir formed in 1964 and have toured extensively throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. They have travelled as far as the USA and performed with a number of famous singers.

The last time Cwmbrân Male Choir visited this area was in 1986 so this represents a rare opportunity to hear a quality 32-member South Wales male choir with an impressive pedigree.

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir was formed in 1903 and is well known locally and nationally from its annual tours.

The choir enjoyed a capacity audience at its last concert at All Saints Church, Kirk Hallam, raising £661 for the church organ fund. Earlier, the choir enjoyed a successful tour of the Isle of Wight in May and continues to focus locally on raising money for charity and good causes by providing concerts.

Jason Darnell is a professional tenor with an ever-growing reputation, both locally and further afield.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Tickets are priced at £7 and are available from the church on 01773 605291 or from Malcolm Hill on 07706 036946 or 01773 602743.

The Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir practice at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, every Monday evening at 7.30 p.m, other than Bank Holiday weeks. Music, practice CDs, musical directors, accompanists and uniform are all provided for a modest membership payment.

If you require any further information on joining the choir, concert bookings and arrangements, ring Malcolm Hill on 07706036946 or 01773 602743, or visit www.pyehillmvc.co.uk