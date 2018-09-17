Playhouse favourites to return for this year’s panto

Get your tickets nice and early to see the always popular Nottingham Playhouse pantomime production.

Casting for the much-loved Nottingham Playhouse pantomime Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood has been confirmed and the show will be directed and written by the panto king himself, Kenneth Alan Taylor.

Considered a Midlands institution, Nottingham Playhouse’s annual pantomime has confirmed the welcome return of actors Tim Frater and Kelly Agredo as Robin Hood and Maid Marian.

Playhouse favourite John Elkington will be taking to the stage as Nurse Nellie Noggins, alongside Rebecca Little as Tilly Tuck the Tomboy. Joining them will be Robin Kingsland as the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

Following a successful pilot in 2017’s pantomime, Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse has also confirmed that it will feature two adult chorus members in Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood, providing an opportunity for recently graduated performers to gain their first professional credit.

The panto can be seen at the Playhouse from November 30 to January 19.

For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk