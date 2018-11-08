Peter Andre announces special 25 date UK anniversary tour

Peter Andre is to celebrate 25 years in showbusiness by embarking on a 25 date UK tour.
The singer, songwriter and TV presenter has included visits to Stoke, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham on his schedule.
His music career peaked during the 90’s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. The Mysterious Girl singer had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world, his chart success leading to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.
The “Celebrating 25 Years” tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his present-day tracks that reignited the hearts of the nation.
On his website Peter said: “I am so excited to celebrate with those who have followed me over the years and have great memories associated with my music!”
The full list of stops is below
February
Monday 11 – Aberdeen Music Hall
Tuesday 12 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Wednesday 13 – Carlisle Sands Centre
Thursday 14 – Newcastle City Hall
Saturday 16 – Hull Bonus Arena
Sunday 17 – Sheffield City Hall
Monday 18 – Liverpool Empire
Tuesday 19 – Blackpool Opera House
Thursday 21 – Plymouth Pavilions
Friday 22 – Bath Forum
Saturday 23 – Southampton O2 Guildhall
Monday 25 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Tuesday 26 – Ipswich Regent Theatre
Wednesday 27 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
March
Friday 1 – Manchester O2 Apollo
Sunday 3 – Grantham Meres Leisure Centre
Monday 4 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Tuesday 5 – Swansea Grand Theatre
Thursday 7 – Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
Friday 8 – Scarborough Spa
Saturday 9 – Stoke Regent Theatre
Monday 11 – London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Tuesday 11 – London Indigo at the O2
Wednesday 13 – The Brighton Centre