Peace is the theme for this year’s Darley Park Concert

The hugely successful Hannells Darley Park Concert will once again be staged in the picturesque setting of Darley Park.

It is one the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts and takes place this year on Sunday, September 2.

Derby LIVE is delighted to announce that Classic FM, the UK’s most popular classical music station, will be the media partner for this year’s concert. Crowd favourites Sinfonia Viva, the Orchestra of the East Midlands, will be the lead performers and at the concert.

Peter Helps, chief executive of Sinfonia Viva said: “Sinfonia Viva is thrilled to be back at Darley Park. Every year, we look for a theme on which to hang the various programme ideas. With the centenary of the end of the First World War coming up in November, it seemed right to find a way to mark this.

“We have gone for a programme to reflect hope, peace and reconciliation. There are lots of tunes and songs people will recognise in the programme. As ever we have had to whittle the list down from a large number of items. We hope everyone enjoys the selection!”

Sinfonia Viva will begin with the first movement from Beethoven’s Fifth symphony, used for the opening credits of some broadcasts during World War Two. The theme will continue with Lili Marlene by German composer Norbet Schultze, this famous German piece about the anguish of war based on a WWI poem was originally banned in Nazi Germany but which became popular with troops on both sides of the Second World War.

Along with the classical pieces, the programme will feature popular cultural music synonymous with peace including Imagine, All You Need Is Love and I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing. Themes of peace, hope and reconciliation run throughout concert which will include the final section of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony which has been used in major events, including a concert to mark the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The concert will take place from 6pm, with gates open from 2pm. Tickets bought before July 31 are priced, Standard £3.50 and Under 16s free with a ticket. Tickets bought from August 1 to the day before the concert are priced, Standard £5, Under 16s £2.50. Tickets bought on the day of the concert are priced, Standard £7.50, Under 16s £2.50.

Tickets can be purchased from 01332 255800, or online at derbylive.co.uk