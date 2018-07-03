NSO concert season to end in style this Saturday

Get your tickets soon for the final concert in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s successful 2017-2018 season.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the concert takes place at St Mary’s Church, High Pavement, Nottingham, on Saturday, July 7, from 7.30pm, and features the first ever performance of a new Horn Concerto by Nottinghamshire-based composer David Machel.

NSO’s principal horn player Robert Parker will be the soloist in an attractive and accessible work.

The concert also features orchestral extracts - including the famous overture - from Wagner’s opera The Mastersingers of Nuremberg - and Tchaikovsky’s final masterpiece, his Sixth Symphony, the ‘Pathetique’.

Tickets are £14, £12 concessions and £5 for 18 and under and full time students. They are available on the door or by going to www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk for more information.