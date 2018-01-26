Nottinghamshire visit for talented duo Mandolin Orange

American folk duo Mandarin Orange are performing at The Running Horse in Nottingham on Tuesday, January 30.

The date is part of a 17-date UK and European headlining tour.

While staying true to their Americana sound, their latest release Blindfaller, tackles modern day themes seen in our daily headlines.

The North Carolina duo comprises Emily Frantz (fiddle/vocals) and Andrew Marlin (mandolin/vocals) and they recorded the album in a one-week break from touring at Rubber Room Studio in Chapel Hill, NC.

“We wanted different vibes and different intuitions on these tracks,” Marlin says, “and I feel like we really captured that.”

To bolster their message and sound on Blindfaller the duo added a full band, which features Clint Mullican on bass, Kyle Keegan on drums, Allyn Love on pedal steel and previous collaborator, Josh Oliver, on guitar, keys, and vocals.

Speaking to their recording process Frantz notes, “We talked about the feel of each song and pointed out loosely who was going to be taking solos, but it was mostly a lot of fresh takes, a lot of eye contact and a lot of nods and weird winks.”

Founded in 2009, Mandolin Orange has built a noteworthy catalogue of recordings. The band’s 2013 release This Side of Jordan garnered critical acclaim such as NPR, who called the album “effortless and beautiful.” Their 2015 follow-up, Such Jubilee, furthered their standing with inclusion in Rolling Stone’s 30 Great Country Albums of 2015 You Probably Didn’t Hear, and Amazon’s Best of the Next 2015.