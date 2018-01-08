Nottingham visit for rising stars The Night Cafe

The Night Café will be performing a gig at The Bodega in Nottingham on January 24.

The band have returned with new track Turn, available to hear now.

Turn is the second cut to come from the Liverpool outfit’s much-anticipated second EP, due out via Kobalt, and follows Felicity.

The track once again builds on sonic foundations established in their acclaimed debut Get Away From The Feeling, taking things into exciting, cathartic new territories.

For more on this tour date, you can go to www.bodeganottingham.com