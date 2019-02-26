Nottingham visit announced for Shed Seven on latest tour in November

Shed Seven have announced their biggest ever UK tour to date for November and December, including a visit to Nottingham’s Rock City on November 23.

The York five-piece just get bigger and bigger.

Since rising to fame in the 90s as one of the leading lights of Britpop, Shed Seven released their first new album in 16 years Instant Pleasures in 2017, which went top ten and achieved acclaim across the board.

The tour which also marks the 25th anniversary of their first album release will feature a mix of Sheds classics and choice cuts from Instant Pleasures including fan favourites Room In My House and Better Days.

Frontman Rick Witter said: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road later this year to play some of our favourite venues and visit some brand new places.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 1, via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk