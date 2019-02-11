Neville’s back in the area for some more ska sounds at Derby venue

The Neville Staple Band will be making its latest appearance in the area with a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, February 15.

Fronted by the original rude boy, and one of the undisputed forerunners of the ska movement, Neville Staple is best for being a singer of The Specials.

His biography reads like a who’s who of rock. Not only has he worked with such legends as Elvis Costello, David Byrne and Ali Campbell but has also shared the stage with ska icons Rankin’ Roger (The Beat), forming Special Beat. Although this line-up never actually recorded an album, they successfully toured the US with Sting and Steel Pulse before embarking on their own headline tour.

Doors open at the King Street venue at 8pm and admission is £16.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk