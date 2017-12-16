Musicians come together for fundraising bash in Marehay

Music talent from across the area will be coming together at The Holly Bush in Marehay to play in a Christmas fundraiser for Ripley Hospital.

Ripley Music Festival is showcasing as much local musical talent as event organisers can at Christmas to raise cash for Ripley hospital, so if you and your friends want to boogie off the Christmas pud, pop to the Holly Bush on Wednesday, December 27, from 1pm. Entry is free and there are lots of raffle prizes.

On the bill will be:

1.30pm to 2.10pm John Haddow

2.30pm to 3.10pm Little Peacocks

3.25pm to 4pm Tom n Loz

4.15pm to 4.50pm Bradley Smith

5pm to 5.35pm High Mileage

5.45pm to 6.15pm Ian Salis

6.30pm to 7.15pm Woodstone

7.30pm to 8.15pm Race For The Prize

8:20pm to 9pm No Danger

9.15pm to 10pm Shackled (pictured)