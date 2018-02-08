Music galore at city centre venues

Derby LIVE is bringing you plenty of music this spring, so whether it’s folk, acoustic or Motown that tickles your fancy, there is something for everyone.

This March, the award-winning Sam Kelly and his band The Lost Boys will be bringing their haunting harmonies, soaring tunes and melodies, charming anecdotes and instrumental performances of the highest calibre to the Guildhall Theatre.

With an intoxicating mix of youthful exuberance and instrumental virtuosity, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys breathe new life into traditional music, letting it rub shoulders with contemporary originals and even the occasional surprise rock cover. Chosen by Cambridge Folk Festival as the pick of the 2016 event, they have quickly become one of the most in-demand bands on the UK festival scene. Tickets for Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys on Saturday, March 3, are £14.

For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s - and enjoys a few laughs on the way – The Bootleg Shadows (pictured), at the Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, March 29, is the perfect musical event.

Performing a unique tribute that has audiences humming the tunes and doing the Shadows famous ‘walk’ long after they have left the theatre Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks take the audience on a tour of the Shadows career from 1960 up until the early 80s. Tickets for The Bootleg Shadows are available for £20.

Fans of folk can’t miss out on Scottish songwriter Kris Drever, who celebrated a decade of critical and commercial success last year by winning both BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of The Year 2017 and Best Original Track 2017 (for his song If Wishes Were Horses) at BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

At the Guildhall Theatre on Monday, April 23, Kris will be performing a ‘best of’ set featuring all the key songs from his first decade and some new material played live for the first time. Tickets are available for £16.25.

Irish Legends The Fureys are a must-see as they come to the Guildhall Theatre on Tuesday, April 24, as part of their 40th Anniversary tour for a great night of music, songs and stories.

Hear them sing their timeless classics including I will love you, When you were sweet 16, The Green fields of France, The old man, Red rose café, From Clare to here, Her father didn’t like me anyway, Leaving Nancy, Steal away etc. plus songs from their new CD The Times they are a changing. Tickets are available for £22.25.

This April, hear the sounds of the Eagles from Talon, a band who aim to faithfully re-create the music of the Eagles with honesty, respect and reverence. Sat on bar stools and armed with no more than their trademark four part vocal harmony, acoustic instruments and laid back banter, Talon will leave audiences spellbound as they perform their own arrangements from a wide range of acoustic classics. Tickets for Thursday, April 26, are available for £21.

Looking ahead to summer Derby LIVE has several great musical events at Derby Arena. Coming to Derby Arena this summer is Fastlove, a show that is packed with crowd pleasing George Michael anthems.

From the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the 80salbum Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the 90s onwards, this is a spellbinding experience that can’t be missed. Tickets are available for the show on Thursday, June 28, for £27.

Derby LIVE also invites music fans to Derby Arena for the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into town. Audiences must prepare themselves for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert tribute experience. Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are sensationally recreated by a talented cast and band. Tickets are available for the show on Friday, June 29, for £29.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or on derbylive.co.uk.