Music and stories in Human Cargo performance at Holloway

Human Cargo with Matthew Crampton and Jeff Warner comes to the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, on Saturday, June 16, from 7.30pm, as part of a UK tour.

Acclaimed storyteller Matthew Crampton unites with American folk music legend Jeff Warner in a new show based on Crampton’s book Human Cargo: Songs & Stories of Emigration, Slavery & Transportation.

Human Cargo gives voice to past exiles – emigrants, slaves, transportees – to shed fresh light on today’s migrations.

Through the accompanying Parallel Lives project, it includes – wherever it performs - local stories of migration and partnership with local refugee and migrant support groups.

In an evening of story and song, Crampton tells true tales of individuals forced into exile in the 18th and 19th centuries. He weaves these stories through a tapestry of traditional folksong from the time performed by Warner.

As Crampton explained: “History usually tells of the rich, the famous and the lucky. But what of ordinary people? Folksong helps give them a voice.”

For tickets, call the box office on 01773 856545.