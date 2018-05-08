Multi-award winning show reaches Royal Concert Hall for ten-day stay

Oh what a night is in store with Jersey Boys as the UK and Ireland tour of the Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning musical visits Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from May 9-19.

Jersey Boys is the winner of 57 major awards worldwide and has been seen by more than 25 million people worldwide.

It is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks.

These four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Michael Watson will be playing Frankie Valli, Simon Bailey will be Tommy De Vito, Declan Egan will be Bob Gaudio and Lewis Griffiths will be Nick Massi. Michael, Simon, Declan and Lewis have all previously performed their roles in Jersey Boys to great acclaim: Michael and Simon in the West End, Declan in the West End and Australia, and Lewis in the first UK and Ireland tour. Dayle Hodge will return to the production to play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Jersey Boys first opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on March 18, 2008, and moved to the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2014. The Olivier Award-winning West End production closed on Sunday, March 26, 2017, following nine amazing years in London. The first UK and Ireland tour was a record-breaking success and ran for 18 months, from September 2014 to March 2016.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg