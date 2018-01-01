Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers), Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost join forces in The Sensational 60’s Experience which is touring to Derbyshire. These legends will put on a memorable show, transporting fans back half a century to a magical decade.
Download Festival, the world’s premier rock event, has announced a further 23 acts including Slayer with their last ever UK show, The Smashing Pumpkins, Dream Theater, Lamb of God, Eagles Of Death Metal, and more.
Sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and sumptuous soundscapes will be all wrapped up in a display of high energy and powerful earth-shaking rhythms on huge drums. Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 3 as part of their autumn tour.