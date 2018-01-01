Music
More top names revealed for Download 2019

Download Festival, the world’s premier rock event, has announced a further 23 acts including Slayer with their last ever UK show, The Smashing Pumpkins, Dream Theater, Lamb of God, Eagles Of Death Metal, and more.

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers Tribe.

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers beat a path to Derbyshire

Sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and sumptuous soundscapes will be all wrapped up in a display of high energy and powerful earth-shaking rhythms on huge drums. Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 3 as part of their autumn tour.

