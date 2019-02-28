Mark Kermode is among star attractions at Nottingham’s Soundstage festival

Nottingham will come alive during March with the sounds of flaming dragons, Bollywood fairy tales, fearsome creatures and femme fatales on the run, as Soundstage - the Festival of Music and the Moving Image returns to venues across the city.

Supported by Arts Council England, Nottingham’s 2019 Soundstage Festival runs from March 11 to 17, giving audiences across the city a chance to immerse themselves in the soundtracks that bring the fantastic worlds of film, TV and videogames to life.

Highlights will include a blockbuster evening of fantasy film, TV and gaming scores from the world renowned Hallé Orchestra, BBC film critic Mark Kermode (pictured) performing with rockabilly band The Dodge Brothers, film screenings with live accompaniment, free fringe events, and participatory activities, including the opportunity for families to create a new film score for a classic silent film with musicians from the BBC Philharmonic.

Among the other events are Able Orchestra (pictured) and Soundtrack Ensemble on March 12, from 6.30pm, Metronome.

Able Orchestra is an inspiring ensemble that brings together disabled young musicians, with members of the Hallé Orchestra and young musicians from Portland Academy, to create new music compositions in real time, using laptops to create wonderfully immersive soundscapes and spectacular visuals.

Following Able Orchestra, Inspire Youth Arts’ Soundtrack Ensemble perform their original soundtrack to a new short film on a fantastic worlds theme.

Neil Bennison, music programme manager at the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall, said: “Nottingham is well-known as an extraordinarily creative city, particularly for its musical and visual culture, so it’s exciting to be able to bring these together in Soundstage.

“Music plays a vital part in setting the emotional direction of visual dramas, whether on the big screen and on TV, and is an increasingly important element of videogames, many of which feature lavish orchestral scores.

“The festival ranges widely across this vast terrain of soundtracks, sometimes spectacularly, sometimes irreverently, but always aiming to open up a fascinating world to audiences in entertaining ways. We’re also thrilled this year to have so many iconic Nottingham venues as part of the festival, from established players like Broadway Cinema and Nottingham Lakeside Arts to the city’s newest musical destination, Metronome, and to welcome the remarkable Able Orchestra to the line up for the first time. From Disney’s Fantasia to the Killer Bees turning sci-fi scores upside down in the Festival Fringe, there really is something for everyone.”

Full details of all events are available at www.trch.co.uk/soundstage