Marehay venue hosts feast of music on Saturday

Ripley Music Festival is showcasing plenty of local musical talent on Saturday, August 25, at an event to raise cash for next year’s festival.

The venue for the music extravaganza is to be the Holly Bush, Marehay, and the free event gets under way at 1.30pm.

There will be lots of raffle prizes as well as the special treat of a Jamaican-themed barbecue.

The schedule for the bands on the day is:

1.30pm to 2.10pm: No Danger

2.30pm to 3.10pm: Steve Cresswell

3.25pm to 4pm: Nick McCann

4.15pm to 4.50pm: Chelle

5pm to 5.35pm: The Dawning

5.45pm to 6.15pm: Andy Lee

6.30pm to 7.15pm: Steam Kittens

7.30pm to 8.15pm TBC

8.20pm to 9pm: LJJ

9.15pm to 10pm: Creatures of Habit