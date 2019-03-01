LIVE REVIEW: Neville Staple Band at The Flowerpot in Derby

The wonderful Woolley Raw Promo gig machine is on fire at present, with many gigs selling out, writes Claire Spencer.

This one hasn’t: there are just three tickets looking lonely and forlorn on Lisa’s table by the door to the music room at The Flowerpot as I go in.

You’d think it had sold out, though, as it’s packed to the gunwales inside. I’ve been looking forward to this gig for a while, and it promises to be a belter.

There’s a huge crowd in here tonight with lots of erstwhile skinheads, along with the odd crombie and pork pie hat thrown into the mix, with everyone out for a great night of ska music courtesy of the self-styled “Original Rude Boy,” Neville Staple and his band.

The musicians that make up the band are impressive: in its ranks are musicians that have played in The Beat, The Selecter, The Special Beat, Fun Boy Three, Bad Manners, and first and foremost, of course, The Specials.

We know we’re ready as Sid on the sound desk has had the signal to fire off the intro music, at which point the band troop on stage to rapturous applause from everyone.

There’s trombonist Spencer Hague, followed by keyboard player Joe Atkinson and bassist Steve Armstrong, aka Sledge. Billy Shinbone arrives onstage with his guitar along with drummer Matty Banes. Sugary Staple radiates energy and has a big wave for everyone from her wonderfully tattooed arms and is joined by her husband and star of the show, the Jamaican-born Neville Staple. At this point the place is set alight with Gangsters, a song inspired by Prince Buster and reworked by The Specials at the start of the exciting new Two Tone scene back in 1979.

Right from the offset, there’s some hectic dancing going on upfront, and before long the smooth heads of some of those skins dancing upfront are sparkling in the lights, as it’s getting mighty hot. Sugary Staple is upfront in her rude girl tee shirt, and living up to the image seemingly running on the spot like the rude boy in the Two Tone logo.

We’re treated to some tasty tunes tonight, with a nice selection of songs being played. I’m really liking their take on The Toots and the Maytals’ original Pressure Drop right now and the crowd are loving this, and for sure they like another Toots classic made famous by The Specials, Monkey Man, just as much. Spencer’s trombone playing is superb and is fascinating to watch, seemingly searching out all those in the deepest depths of the Flowerpot.

I later hear Really Saying Something and whilst on the subject of Fun Boy Three songs, they also play the instantly recognisable The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum for good measure.

There’s no let up in the dancing, it’s all good humoured, and the security don’t really have too hard a time of it, they’re just ensuring no one gets hurt up front. People are coming and going out of the music room to cool off as well, or to have a smoke outside; the dancing may be hectic, but everyone’s well behaved.

Neville is now singing A Message To You Rudy’ and engaging with the crowd who are all singing along. I later hear Too Hot, well it is, as I’ve already explained. The dancing seems to be inexhaustible, as we hear Concrete Jungle before the final song, the one that made them famous, Ghost Town.

The band heads off stage to the green room and the crowd are yelling for more. On the strength of this, I’m expecting a couple of numbers more at least and it’s not long before the band return. They play a song in lovers rock style which says basically, this is the last song, thanks for coming, and goodbye, at which point the lights come up, so we know for sure this really is the end.

The crowd shuffle out looking happy, as is usually the case at Raw Promo gigs, myself and Lisa busy thrusting fliers into hot little hands to keep everyone up to date with future gigs at The Flowerpot, of which there are many in the days and weeks ahead.

For sure there will also be many more sell outs, and many more happy smiling faces.

Photos by Haluk Gurer