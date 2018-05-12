Jam tribute band performs hits of the legendary trio

The Jam’d perform their tribute to British music legends The Jam on Friday, May 18 at The Flowerpot, Derby.

Widely regarded now as the UK’s most authentic and leading tribute to The Jam, The Jam’d are totally committed to giving an unforgettable, authentic performance with all the energy, passion and style of the Woking trio.

As full time touring professional musicians, and massive Jam fans, the band don’t try to be or pretend to be The Jam, but rather put on a performance from the heart and soul, drawing on all their memories, experiences and love of what was the country’s biggest band in their day.

Gigging up and down the UK at outdoor festivals, scooter rallies and some of the UK’s top tribute venues and events, the show also includes the only replica of Rick Buckler’s ‘Great White’ drum kit and features their own brass section.

Every effort is placed into reproducing the sound, arrangements and energy of a Jam gig. Those who saw The Jam live will remember the electricity, aggression, passion, and even fashion on stage, something not always prevalent in today’s world, but to The Jam’d, it is a mission, and an honour to play for fans of “the best band in the world!”

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk