Inspirational youngsters perform at the Palace Theatre

The Inspire Youth Art’s Showcase event is to take place this week, on Thursday, February 22 and Friday, February 23, at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

The stage is all set for this year’s Showcase event. More than 400 talented young people from across the county will take to the stage in this spectacular collection of dance, music and film.

Showcase is the Inspire Youth Arts’ (IYA) annual premier performance and is one of the most successful and high impact events for young people, highlighting the best of Nottinghamshire’s young artists.

The line-up across the two performances includes students from the Able Orchestra project with their interpretation of Beatles originals, up and coming five-piece indie rock band One Giant Causeway and exciting new solo artists from the IYA singer songwriter academy, alongside local dance groups.

Expect everything from hip hop to rock and pop, street dance to contemporary dance, film, drama and comedy. Tickets cost £3 (£2 concessions) and are available online through the Mansfield Palace website at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133.

The Inspire Youth Arts team is based at the Old Library on Leeming Street, Mansfield and offer exciting opportunities for young people to take part in arts projects and programmes in music, dance and digital.

They are part of Inspire who deliver culture, learning and libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council.

For more information check out www.inspireculture.org.uk/iya