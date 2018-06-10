Ilkeston concert for New Greasley Singers

The New Greasley Singers will be in concert with guest soloists on Saturday, June 16, from 7pm at St Mary’s Church, Market Place, Ilkeston.

Their varied programme of popular, religious and classical music will include pieces by such composers as Irving Berlin, the Gershwins, John Rutter and Karl Jenkins.

With vocal and instrumental solos, the group will perform African Sanctus, Chattanooga Choo Choo, and a medlley of Queen songs.

Tickets are £7, including refreshments, accompanied children free, available on the door, or ring 0115 9326835.